PAWSUp HBCU Classic: Claflin event to honor trio of dynamic women

For the second year in a row, the Claflin University Department is set to host a dynamic day of events as a part of the second annual PAWSUp HBCU Classic on Saturday, January 28. The kickoff of the day will be the Boots & Blazers Brunch before closing with a thrilling women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader against Johnson C. Smith University.

The Boots & Blazers Brunch will be a terrific kickoff to an exciting day. The brunch will be held in honor of three dynamic women, Orangeburg City Council member and Claflin graduate Liz Zimmerman Keitt, entrepreneur and the wife of the late Bobby Phills, Kendall Phills, and the wife of legendary coach Nelson Brownlee, Pearl Brownlee. Each of these women will be recognized for their service to community, entrepreneurship, and visionary leadership. The brunch will be hosted by Lakisha Warmack, first lady of Claflin University, and Bonnie O’Neal.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Orangeburg County Conference Center. 1643 Russell Street. Tickets for the event are $70 per person.

For more information on Claflin University athletics, contact the Claflin University Office of Athletics Media Relations at 803)-535-5548 or log on to www.athletics.claflin.edu.