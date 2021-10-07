Panthers acquire Gilmore from Pats for 6th-round pick in '23

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base,” Gilmore wrote. “We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements.”

Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.

The Patriots and Gilmore had been trying to work out a restructured deal since this summer. The 31-year-old sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England’s offseason program in May and June as he looked to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017.

The Panthers will be on the hook for the remaining portion of Gilmore's $7 million contract — about $5.4 million — but the team could look to give him a contract extension before the season is over if things go well. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent next year.

Carolina's cornerback room now includes some prominent names including Donte Jackson, Henderson, Gilmore, Horn and A.J. Bouye. Henderson, Gilmore and Horn were all top 10 picks in the draft and Jackson is a former second-round pick.