Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic canceled for 2021

COLUMBIA -- The Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund, in coordination with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, has made the decision to cancel the annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic scheduled for Friday, March 26 through Sunday, March 28 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

“The health and well-being of South Carolinians and others traveling to South Carolina’s largest hunting, fishing and outdoor expo remain our top concern,” said Dan DuPre, Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic director. “We must take every precaution to protect the thousands of attendees, vendors and volunteers expected to attend the event.”

This is the second year in a row that the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event is one of the largest held at the State Fairgrounds, with attendance reaching nearly 40,000 in its past several iterations, and its proceeds have funded millions of dollars of conservation work in South Carolina over the years.