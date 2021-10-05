Pac-12's CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss

Oregon started the season as the Pac-12's best bet to end the four-year CFP drought, opening at No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25. The Ducks picked up a massive resume-building win by beating No. 3 Ohio State in Week 2 and worked their way up the poll to No. 3.

Then came the Stanford stumble, dropping Oregon to No. 8 in this week's poll.

The good news is the loss came early in the season.

If the Ducks (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) can run the table the rest of the way and inch up the CFP rankings — the first one is Nov. 2 — an early-season road loss to a conference opponent isn't going to look as bad as one late in the season.

UCLA appeared to be the Pac-12's only other hope of reaching the playoff, but lost to Arizona State last week to drop to 3-2.

And don't count out the 22nd-ranked Sun Devils.

They have the road win over then-No. 20 UCLA on their resume and the only loss so far has been to BYU, which moved up to No. 10 in this week's poll.

Arizona State (4-1, 2-0) has two tough games coming up, at home against Stanford and at Utah, but get by those and run the table, it could be in contention for a playoff spot.

Maybe it's a longshot, but don't discount their chances in what's been an unpredictable season — outside of Alabama and Georgia — so far.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0