Orangeburg-Wilkinson to host hoops tournament

The Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament is scheduled to tip off Monday at 3 p.m. at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The annual post-Christmas tournament features some of the top talent in the T&D Region. Teams scheduled to play include Lake Marion, Calhoun County, Denmark-Olar, Edisto and O-W.

Calhoun County replaces Colleton County, which pulled out of the event last week.

The Bruins opened the season ranked No. 1 in Class 3-A and are led by Jordan Simpson. The senior guard is averaging nearly 18 points per game and four rebounds. O-W (8-2) will open the tournament Monday night against Ashley Ridge.

Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar each played in the Class A Boys Basketball Showcase hosted by Carvers Bay High School last week. The Saints finished 3-0 in the event as Russell Brunson was named the Showcase MVP.

Calhoun County's Christian Zachary and Kamoree Watson were each named to the 2021 All-Showcase Team.

Denmark-Olar defeated Johnsonville on the last day of the showcase to earn a 1-2 record. Zachary Davis scored 17 points and added 15 assists against the Flashes to be named the Upper State's Most Outstanding Player.

Davis has signed to play basketball with the University of South Carolina.

D-O's Brushaurd Young also earned a spot on the All-Showcase Team

Games will be played Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. Tickets for the event are $10 for each day and can be purchased online at www.owhsbruins.com.

Monday schedule

South Aiken vs. Lake Marion 3 p.m.

Calhoun County vs. CA Johnson 4:30 p.m.

Denmark-Olar vs. Edisto 6 p.m.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Ashley Ridge 7:30 p.m.

