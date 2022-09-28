Orangeburg-Wilkinson falls in region opener Wednesday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson lost its region opener to Brookland-Cayce 42-7 Wednesday in Orangeburg.

B-C had three players rush for more than 100 yards led by Naahzeikiel Mays who had 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bearcats

“We just got to improve," Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Chris Carter said. "I thought BC played a really good game, it came down to execution."

Will Young rushed for 183 yards while Deshawn Washington finished with 110 yards and a touchdown. Brookland-Cayce quarterback Tanner Staton also rushed for two touchdowns.

"We're going to have to get our guys in better position to makes stops (on defense)," Carter said. "Basically, going back to the drawing board."

The loss was the fourth-straight for the Bruins, but Carter sees next week as a chance to get back on the winning track.

"We got to bounce back against Dreher," Carter said. "A lot of times when you're in these kinds of slumps, guys sometimes divert, but one of the things you got to do is keep practicing. It’s almost like basketball, got to keep playing, got to almost play your way through it. But you know, tough times don't last tough people do."

The lone Bruins touchdown came off of a third quarter pass from quarterback Anthony Mack to wide receiver Horaces Jacques. Carter was not happy with the offenses performances and wants to establish more production on the ground.

"I just want us to be more physical, to be able to run the ball," Carter said. "That's one of the things you have to be able to do in this league is run the ball and we're going to have to get after it."

This is the third-straight loss that the Bruins have suffered to the Bearcats ever since they joined each other in the same region.

"You want to win every conference game, each game is important," Carter said. "They take the top 4 (in the region), so at the end of the season you want to be in that number playing in the playoffs," Carter said.

With this loss, the Bruins will move to 1-5 on the season as they will play Dreher at home next week.