ORANGEBURG TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Suggs says Beamer on target at USC

Tommy Suggs is celebrating his 50th season as a member of the University of South Carolina radio broadcast team.

“I’m not a professional,” Suggs told the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday. “I’ve been at it for 50 years, and I still lose it at times. I’m just a fan; it’s hard for me to be positive when I know there are (Carolina) fans at home that are just as upset.”

Suggs said he was given the opportunity to broadcast by former head coach Paul Dietzel.

“I was active in the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) at Carolina, and I spoke a lot,” Suggs said. “(Coach) Dietzel and I would often be speaking at some of the same events, so he was able to hear me.”

Dietzel was watching ABC’s Monday Night Football, which featured former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Don Meredith as an analyst

“Coach liked the format and offered me the role,” Suggs said.

Prior to his broadcasting career, Suggs played quarterback at Lamar High School, where he helped lead the team to the 1966 state championship game. He recalled playing the Lower State championship in Orangeburg.

“Orangeburg is special to me, I always appreciate coming back,” Suggs said. “In 1966, we played the Lower State championship at the football stadium at the fairgrounds. We played Allendale-Fairfax and I threw a 50-yard touchdown pass in the last minute to beat them.”

Suggs said high school football in South Carolina is important for what it instills in the young men who play.

“It’s a great teaching tool for the students that come through,” Suggs said. “It builds cooperation, team effort, sacrifice and discipline, all those things that make us better in life. High school football is alive and well in South Carolina.”

Suggs listed a group of current South Carolina players that have come from the state.

“For (University of South Carolina) high school football has contributed positively, and that’s due to the high school coaches who prepare these guys for the next level.”

As a player at South Carolina, Suggs helped lead the Gamecocks to the 1969 Atlantic Coast Conference championship. He gave his assessment of the current team after their 30-24 win over Texas A&M last week.

“We’re winning ugly,” Suggs said. “I think what Shane Beamer is doing is right on target for us. He’s focused on the culture, and the kids are buying into it.”

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

Calhoun Academy’s Cooper Canaday earned defensive honors while Lake Marion’s Navian Hilliard earned the offensive honor.

Calhoun Academy’s Andrew Tucker was also recognized after being named the Comeback Player of the Month sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club meets each Thursday during football season at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson is scheduled to be the guest speaker next week.