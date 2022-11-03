ORANGEBURG TOUCHDOWN CLUB: CSU's Denson says recruits often have 'priorities backwards'

With a number of high school athletes in the audience, Charleston Southern head football coach Autry Denson broke down exactly what he and his coaches are looking for in potential recruits.

“I love my team,” Denson said. “But you can’t love somebody unless you hold them to an extremely high standard. The sky is the limit, and that’s the expectation.”

Denson, in his fourth season at CSU, said when he talks with most recruits, their goal is to play football professionally.

“For year’s we have had our priorities backwards,” Denson said. “For many, the NFL is Plan A. I tell our guys, academics are Plan A and athletics are Plan B, but we want a recruit that will attack both plans with the same intensity.”

Denson said he is looking to recruit the most competitive young men who excel in three “buckets.”

“That first bucket is academics,” Denson said. “For all those young men that say they want to play in the NFL, the only thing that matters on the contract is the guaranteed money. The guarantee part of a student-athlete contract is the student part.”

When he took the job at Charleston Southern, Denson said he had to deal with APR (academic progress rate) issues. The APR was created by the NCAA to track student-athletes chances at graduation.

“What we had were a lot of athletes playing football and not going to class,” Denson said. “As of Tuesday, every one of our players is on track to graduate.”

Denson said a player’s talent on the field is nothing but a projection.

“We’re hoping to get good high school players, and that they transition to good college players,” Denson said. “Sometimes, for different reasons, it doesn’t work out. But if you do everything we ask of you ... go to class, sit in the front row, meet with your tutors you will graduate, and that’s a guarantee.”

Denson’s second bucket is character.

“We want young men to do the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do,” Denson said. “In this era of technology, it’s that much more important to act with character because everyone has a cell phone. As coaches, we have to hand out punishment first, then investigate on the backside because you’ve been convicted in the court of public opinion.”

The final bucket is athletics.

“When asked what’s most important, athletics or academics, I say both,” Denson said. “If you have a 4.0 GPA but can’t run the football, I’m not going to visit you. If you’re a great athlete but don’t have the grades in the classroom, I’m not going to visit you.”

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club also recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works physical therapy.

The Offensive Player of the Week honor was presented to Orangeburg Prep’s Austin Hall, while the Defensive Player of the Week honor was presented to Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Trevic Whaley.

Members of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative, sponsors of the North-South all-star game in Myrtle Beach, were also on hand to present Lake Marion’s Jaylin Davis with an award for being selected as a member of the team.

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club will meet next week with Clemson athletics director Graham Neff expected to be the guest speaker.