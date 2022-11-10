ORANGEBURG TOUCHDOWN CLUB: Clemson's Neff gives updates on construction and CFP

Clemson athletics director Graham Neff spoke Thursday to the Orangeburg Touchdown Club, touching on a number of topics including construction at Memorial Stadium, the addition of two new sports and expansion of the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers completed Phase I of construction to Memorial Stadium prior to the 2022 season. It included 600 club seats in the WestZone, upgrades to the video board, lights and sound system, and a new entry near Howard’s Rock. Phase II will feature upgrades to team areas along with an update to Lot 5.

“We plan to have (Phase II) completed by August of next year,” Neff said. “This is a continued investment of the $65 million project that is completely supported by IPTAY.”

Neff said the school plans to invest in a future architectural project that will focus on all four levels of Memorial Stadium including the upper deck, lower deck, concourses and premium seating.

“We currently have 2,400 club seats, all of which sold out,” Neff said. “We have 95 suites that have all sold out; there’s a wait list. Those things have revenue associated with them, but there’s a demand. IPTAY’s annual fund this year will raise $41 million, that’s Top 5 in the country. We need to continue to be bold, and invest in our sports while keeping the things we love about Clemson. There’s always a balance there.”

After starting softball five years ago, Clemson is prepared to bring two new women’s sports to campus this spring. Neff announced the school will sport a women’s lacrosse team and gymnastics team.

“The ACC is the top league for women’s lacrosse,” Neff said. “The last four national champions have come from the conference. We will begin playing this spring.”

Neff said gymnastics currently has eight participants who are redshirting this year, and will begin in competition next winter.

“We’re going to invest in these sports like we did with softball,” Neff said. “Our second year we won the ACC; we’ve been to the NCAA Tournament and played in a Super Regional.”

On a national level, Neff talked about the impending expansion of the College Football Playoff. The current format takes the top four teams and plays a semifinal and final to determine the national champion. The expanded version will feature 12 teams. Neff said the top four teams would earn a bye, while teams 5-8 would host teams 9-12 for on-campus games.

“The expansion is supposed to take place no later than 2026, but my understanding is there’s a lot of momentum to have the expansion begin in 2024,” Neff said. “A lot of logistics would have to go into that.”

With the expansion, Neff said there’s a possibility of moving the start of the college football season to the last weekend in August instead of Labor Day weekend. This would move the annual rivalry games to the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

“It’s a way to provide more breathing room in the month of December,” Neff said.

The expansion of the CFP will coincide with the expansion of the Southeastern Conference as Texas and Oklahoma are scheduled to join within the next four years. As the conference mulls a move from an eight-game conference schedule to nine games, Neff was asked if the extra game would cause the South Carolina-Clemson annual rivalry to be halted.

“The SEC has studied going from eight to nine league games,” Neff said. “But I can’t imagine a circumstance that causes the rivalry to go away. In short, the answer is no. There’s four rivalry games between the conferences (Clemson-USC, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Louisville-Kentucky and Florida-Florida State) and all would have implications.”

Clemson football suffered its first loss last week at Notre Dame. Neff was asked whether the Fighting Irish would ever join the ACC as a football-playing member.

“The ACC would love to have Notre Dame,” Neff said. “I’m sure it’s an open invitation. Being in South Bend last weekend, it’s just a different experience. They really value their independence in football. The association (with the conference) is strong, but I don’t have high expectations that it changes to membership.”

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club recognized its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. The Offensive Player of the Week was Tykest Davenport of Calhoun County and the Defensive Player of the Week was Eric Lee of Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

The final meeting of the season will take place Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. Rick Henry of WIS-TV is scheduled to be the guest speaker.