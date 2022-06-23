Orangeburg to host Dixie Youth State Tournament

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 and Division 2 Rookie League State Tournament this weekend at Orangeburg Recreation Park.

Rookie League teams consist of 5 and 6-year-olds and coaches who pitch to their players. Both tournaments are double-elimination format.

Orangeburg earns an automatic bid into the tournament by being the host team and will be playing in Division I.

Division 1 teams are Greer, D2, Lancaster, Blythewood, Pineview, Hartsville, Gregg Park, Barnwell, Parks Field, Delmae, Aynor and Orangeburg.

Division 2 teams are Powdersville, South Spartanburg, Lewisville, Batesburg-Leesville, Cayce-West Columbia, Gilbert, Gaston, and Neeses.

Opening ceremonies for team members and coaches will take place Friday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Former professional baseball player James Randall is scheduled to be the guest speaker. Randall played with the Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

Games begin Saturday morning and continue through Tuesday morning at the recreation park on North Road.

Admission is $8 per person per day, or a tournament pass is available for $25. Children under 5 are free. A clear bag policy will be enforced for the SCDYB State Tournament.

For full details including brackets, visit the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook to view the tournament’s event page. For more information, contact 803-533-6020.

A year ago, Orangeburg was the host site for for the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.

