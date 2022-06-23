 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg to host Dixie Youth State Tournament

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 and Division 2 Rookie League State Tournament this weekend at Orangeburg Recreation Park. 

Rookie League teams consist of 5 and 6-year-olds and coaches who pitch to their players. Both tournaments are double-elimination format.

Orangeburg earns an automatic bid into the tournament by being the host team and will be playing in Division I. 

Division 1 teams are Greer, D2, Lancaster, Blythewood, Pineview, Hartsville, Gregg Park, Barnwell, Parks Field, Delmae, Aynor and Orangeburg.   

IN PHOTOS: 2021 Dixie Youth tournaments

Division 2 teams are Powdersville, South Spartanburg, Lewisville, Batesburg-Leesville, Cayce-West Columbia, Gilbert, Gaston, and Neeses.

Opening ceremonies for team members and coaches will take place Friday at the City Gym on Broughton Street. Former professional baseball player James Randall is scheduled to be the guest speaker. Randall played with the Chicago White Sox and California Angels.

Games begin Saturday morning and continue through Tuesday morning at the recreation park on North Road. 

Admission is $8 per person per day, or a tournament pass is available for $25.  Children under 5 are free.  A clear bag policy will be enforced for the SCDYB State Tournament.

For full details including brackets, visit the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook to view the tournament’s event page.  For more information, contact 803-533-6020.

A year ago, Orangeburg was the host site for for the South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.

Teams and games

Division I

Saturday, June 25

Hartsville Northern vs. Blythewood 9 a.m. Field 5

Orangeburg vs. Parks Field 9 a.m. F6

Pineview vs. Delmae 10:30 a.m. F5

Lancaster vs. Aynor 10:30 a.m. F6

D2 vs. Barnwell Noon F5

Greer vs. Gregg Park Noon F6

Division II

Saturday, June 25

Lewisville vs. Cayce-West Columbia 9 a.m. F8

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Gilbert 9 a.m. F9

South Spartanburg vs. Gaston 10:30 a.m. F8

Neeses vs. Powdersville 10:30 a.m. F9

