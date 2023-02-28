The South Carolina Recreation and Parks Southern District Basketball Tournament was held Saturday, Feb. 25, at the New City Gym, 410 Broughton Street, in Orangeburg. The tournament featured several district teams competing in 8U Boys, 12U Boys and the 12U Girls. The Orangeburg team won the 12U Boys district tournament and will travel to the state tournament to be held in Greenwood this Saturday. The City of Charleston won the 12U Girls Southern District; and Beaufort won the 8U Southern District.
