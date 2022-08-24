 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orangeburg TD Club kicks off Thursday in new location

  • 0
Orangeburg County Library

The touchdown club will be meeting at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center at 1654 Russell St.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

After years of meeting at The Cinema, the Orangeburg Touchdown Club kicks off its newest season Thursday at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

The first meeting will feature season previews from T&D Region high school coaches along with members of the South Carolina State football staff.

The Works Physical Therapy is again sponsoring the High School Player of the Week. This week's honorees are Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack and Dorchester Academy defensive back Manning Thompson.

COMMENTARY: TD Club about football and the community

Thompson had three interceptions, five tackles and two pass break-ups to help lead the Raiders to a 32-12 victory over Branchville in the opening week.

Mack completed 29-of-39 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns in O-W’s 21-12 loss to White Knoll.

SC State continues to prep for its season opener against Central Florida. The Bulldogs travel to Orlando to face the Golden Knights Thursday, Sept. 1.

People are also reading…

Other featured speakers scheduled for the season include former Wofford head coach Mike Ayers, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and former South Carolina quarterback and current color analyst Tommy Suggs.

SCSU coaches Willie Jeffries and Buddy Pough are also scheduled to speak at each event this season. The meal begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program starting at noon. Non-members can purchase tickets at the door for $20.

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can watch the meeting on Facebook Live or rewatch later at thetandd.com.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamilton named VP of SCAHOF

Hamilton named VP of SCAHOF

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame announced that Bill Hamilton will serve as second vice president of the organization.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News