Orangeburg TD Club kicks off Thursday in new location

After years of meeting at The Cinema, the Orangeburg Touchdown Club kicks off its newest season Thursday at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

The first meeting will feature season previews from T&D Region high school coaches along with members of the South Carolina State football staff.

The Works Physical Therapy is again sponsoring the High School Player of the Week. This week's honorees are Orangeburg-Wilkinson quarterback Anthony Mack and Dorchester Academy defensive back Manning Thompson.

Thompson had three interceptions, five tackles and two pass break-ups to help lead the Raiders to a 32-12 victory over Branchville in the opening week.

Mack completed 29-of-39 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns in O-W’s 21-12 loss to White Knoll.

SC State continues to prep for its season opener against Central Florida. The Bulldogs travel to Orlando to face the Golden Knights Thursday, Sept. 1.

Other featured speakers scheduled for the season include former Wofford head coach Mike Ayers, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and former South Carolina quarterback and current color analyst Tommy Suggs.

SCSU coaches Willie Jeffries and Buddy Pough are also scheduled to speak at each event this season. The meal begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program starting at noon. Non-members can purchase tickets at the door for $20.

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can watch the meeting on Facebook Live or rewatch later at thetandd.com.