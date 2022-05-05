Orangeburg Prep to take part in state meet

The Orangeburg Prep boys and girls track teams will participate in the SCISA state meet being held Saturday, May 7 at Porter Gaud.

The Lady Indians enter the meet after capturing the region championship at home April 27.

“(The state meet) is something you build for all season,” Orangeburg Prep head coach Brooks Smith said. “We want to keep improving and try to best our PRs (personal records) every week so we’re preforming at our best this time of year.”

Orangeburg Prep’s girls are led by Anna Katherine Evatt, who Smith calls one of the best throwers in the state. Evatt enters the state meet as the top seed in the discus and shot put, and finished tops in the region in the javelin and pole vault.

Smith said his other top throwers include Elizabeth Williams and Paige Bordenkecher.

Mary Legare Delaney finished second in the region in the long jump and the triple jump while Brooke Snyder took second in the high jump.

Smith said he has been impressed with Delaney as a jumper and sprinter. Other top sprinters he mentioned were Alyssa Snyder and Emma Doremus along with Joni Marie Holstad who won the 200 meter at the region meet and finished second in the 100 meter.

Ashby Garrick leads the distance runners after earning a region championship in the 800 meters.

On the boy’s side, Smith said Jacob Smith has led the Indians as the top distance runner. Smith finished second at the region meet in both the 800 meter and 1600 meter.

Addison O’Cain and Seth Robinson finished first and second at the region meet in the 110 meter hurdle.

Leading the way for the Indians is senior Christian Rutland who recently signed to continue his track and field career at Limestone University. Rutland finished first in the region in the discus throw and also qualified for the 800 meters.

“(Christian) is a do-everything type of athlete,” Smith said. “He can throw, sprint or run distance. “He’s been a vital member of this program for the last three years, and will be missed. I’ve never seen an athlete mature as much as he has over the last three seasons. He’s always putting the team before himself.”

Field events are expected to begin at 9:05 a.m. Saturday.

