Orangeburg Prep gets first win of the season

It took a couple of extra days, but Orangeburg Prep was able to celebrate its first win of the season Monday night in Orangeburg.

The Indians handed Bethesda Academy its first loss of the season defeating the Blazers 20-18. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian.

Orangeburg Prep trailed entering the fourth quarter, but got a five yard touchdown run from Jay Plummer to grab the lead with just under seven minutes to play.

Bethesda began to drive the ball, trailing by two points, but Orangeburg Prep was able to force a turnover on downs when Davis Turner sacked Bethesda quarterback Triston Randall.

The Blazers would get the ball back with 13 seconds left in the game, but Randall ran out of bounds as the clock hit zero.

Bethesda scored first on a Marcus Harris three-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. The two-point attempt try was no good, but the Blazers led 6-0.

Orangeburg Prep would score on special teams as Austin Hall fielded a punt and took it 52 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 with just over six minutes in the first half.

Orangeburg Prep’s defense would force a turnover on Bethesda’s next possession and Luis Fernandez quickly led the Indians down the field with two long passes to Abraham Santos. Fernandez would finish the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Hall, and then complete a pass to Latron Moorer for the two-point conversion making the score 14-6.

Bethesda answered with a touchdown pass from Randall to Thomas Peters with just under one minute left in the first half. The two-point conversion was no good and the Indians held a 14-12 halftime lead.

Noah Jenkins would give the Blazers an 18-14 lead after a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter before Plummer’s touchdown run in the final period.

Plummer led the Indians with 69 yards rushing and a touchdown while Fernandez completed 15-of-21 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.

Orangeburg Prep's defense was led by Emory Myers who had 10 tackles. Plummer and John Strickland each added nine tackles. Moorer had an interception and four tackles while Turner finished with two sacks.

Orangeburg Prep (1-5) will travel to face Spartanburg Christian Academy Friday.