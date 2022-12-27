ORANGEBURG COUNTY BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Bethune-Bowman tops Gators

Freshman Terrance McFadden scored a game-high 26 points to help lead Bethune-Bowman to 74-44 win over Lake Marion Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

“After yesterday’s loss, it was important for us to come out and compete,” McFadden said following the win. “We were able to move the ball, and get some easy baskets.”

Bryson Robinson had seven first-quarter points to lead the Mohawks to an early 23-11 lead.

Lake Marion was able to cut the Mohawk lead to five midway through the second quarter, but McFadden’s scoring run allowed Bethune-Bowman to take a 39-27 halftime lead.

Robinson opened the second half with six straight points as Bethune-Bowman continued to build its lead throughout the second half.

Bethune-Bowman rallied after dropping a one-point loss to Ridgeland-Hardeeville in the opener of the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament Monday.

“Yesterday was a tough loss for us,” Bethune-Bowman head coach Charles McCray said. “We didn’t play our game. The strategy today was to take the ball inside as much as possible. The emphasis was to attack the basket and put as much pressure on (Lake Marion) as we could.”

Robinson finished the game with 19 points. McCray said he is excited about what he sees in this year’s team, and hopes to take some momentum into region play starting in January.

Lake Marion was led by Jahkye Deas and Jalen King who each had 11 points.

Lake Marion is scheduled to face Battery Creek Wednesday while the Mohawks will take on Edisto.

Edisto 47, Battery Creek 31

After being outscored 17-2 in the first quarter of Monday’s game against Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Battery Creek found itself in another Tuesday against Edisto.

The Dolphins trailed 17-6 after the first quarter, and struggled to cut into the Edisto lead as the Cougars defeated Battery Creek 47-31.

Edisto’s Austin Simpson led the Cougars with six first-quarter points while Jaylon Jennings added five points in the first period.

“It was important to come out and get a win today,” Edisto head coach Herman Johnson said. “We played sluggish yesterday, and still playing a little sluggish, tried to give them a bit of Christmas break, but we just have to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Battery Creek increased its defensive intensity in the second half, but could not convert Edisto’s turnovers into points.

“It’s a rollercoaster every time we play,” Johnson said. “We have no one that wants to take over and be a leader. Everything has to come from the sideline, I have to try to get them to grow up at least a little bit.”

Jennings led the Cougars with 13 points while Keyone Shivers and Quamar Felder each added eight points.

“We just want to keep taking one step at a time and hopefully get to where we need to be,” Johnson said.

Edisto will face Bethune-Bowman on the final day of the tournament Wednesday. Battery Creek is scheduled to face Lake Marion.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Estill 43

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will get the chance to defend its Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament championship after defeating Estill 70-43 Tuesday.

The Bruins opened the game with an 11-0 run that forced Estill to call two early timeouts. Estill got its first points with 3:26 left in the first quarter. Seven different O-W players scored in the first period, led by Jamari Williams’ four points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson would go cold in the second quarter as they outscored Estill 7-6 to take a 28-13 halftime lead. Brykel Washington led the Bruins with four points in the second quarter.

Jeremiah Jacques would provide a spark in the third quarter leading the Bruins with 13 points to help push Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s lead to 52-27.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson was led by Jeremiah Jacques’ 20 points while Jamari Williams added 11 points.

The Bruins will face Ridgeland-Hardeeville Wednesday night in the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament final.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, C.A. Johnson 33

Ridgeland-Hardeeville clinched its spot in the championship game after defeating C.A. Johnson 47-33 Tuesday at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

The Jaguars were led by David Munson’s eight points. Jabien Harris added seven points while Poncie Capers, Kam Wrice and Anthony Grant each had six points.

C.A. Johnson was led by Caleb Pearson and Dreisyn Burwick who each finished with eight points.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the championship game Wednesday night.