Orangeburg Christian to play first-ever football game

Day compared it to a balloon that had lost all of its air.

Junior Wyatt Kirby said it was disheartening when the team got the news of the cancellation.

“It was Thursday, and we were prepared to go out and play our first game the next night,” Kirby said. “That’s when they called us and said that school was canceled the next week along with all practices and our first two games.”

Kirby credits Day and the other coaches for their persistence in allowing the Patriots to have this first season.

“(Coach Day) has fought very hard to get this team set up for us,” Kirby said. “When we all found out we were going to be able to play football, it was all in. He’s worked really hard for us and I’m glad to be a part of this first football team at OCA.

“We’re just trying to re-inflate the balloon,” Day said. “We try to bring high energy to everything we do. High energy stretches, to kick offs to punt returns everything is high energy. Our coaches are trying to get in there and motivate these kids and keep them prepared for Friday night.”