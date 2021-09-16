OPS looks to rebound against region foe

Orangeburg Prep head football coach Andy Palmer said his team missed nearly three weeks of practice and games due to COVID protocol.

The Indians took the field for the first time Friday night in a 13-6 loss at Dorchester Academy. This week, OPS is back on the road to face unbeaten Hilton Head Christian.

“It’s no doubt they’re one of the best teams in 2A,” Palmer said. “They have won our region the last couple of years, and been the only region loss on our schedule.”

The Class 2A defending champion Eagles, improved to 3-0 last week with a 15-0 win over Northwood Academy. Palmer said his team must get off to fast start in order to have a chance to win.

“We’ve got to go down there and get going, keep ourselves close,” Palmer said. “We’re going to have to play the perfect game to put us in position to win.”

Palmer hopes his team can improve on its performance against the Raiders last week. The Indians managed just 129 yards of total offense in the loss. They also committed seven penalties for 50 yards.