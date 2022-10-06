Opposing coaches meet at Orangeburg Touchdown Club

It’s not often that opposing coaches meet at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club, but Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons joined the meeting via Zoom prior to his team coming to Orangeburg Saturday to meet the Bulldogs.

“I have to be careful about what I say about my team,” SC State head football coach Buddy Pough said prior to introducing Simmons. “I don’t want to give away too much of the game plan, but once we get to playing all of that usually goes out the window.”

Simmons was a high school All-American from Quincy, Florida, who started his collegiate career at Clemson. As a Tiger, Simmons threw for 2,500 yards and 16 touchdown passes.

“(Willie) was set to go to FAMU as a transfer his senior year,” Pough said. “That happened to be the first year FAMU was trying to move to FBS, Division I, and he was ruled ineligible. He ended up at The Citadel and played with my son Bud.”

In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Simmons led the team to its first non-losing record in more than a decade. The Citadel also defeated Appalachian State, Furman and Georgia Southern in the same season. The only other school to accomplish that is Marshall.

“He’s one of the bright young offensive minds in college football,” Pough said. “He became head coach at Prairie View in 2015.”

He led the Panthers for three seasons, leading them to a 21-11 overall record and 19-6 in the Southwest Athletic Conference. He took over as head coach at Florida A&M in 2018.

“We beat him in his first year,” Pough said. “But he has certainly returned the favor.”

Simmons and the Rattlers fell to SC State in 2018, but he has beat the Bulldogs in the last two meetings including last year’s 30-7 win in Tallahassee.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play (SC State) this week,” Simmons said. “It’s a long-time rivalry, and even after moving to the SWAC, we wanted to keep this game going.”

Simmons said he will bring his team to Columbia on Friday to meet with state representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter who earned a bachelor’s in African-American History from Florida A&M. The Rattlers will stay in Columbia, then make the ride to Orangeburg Saturday morning.

“Both teams are similar in that we’ve shown we can throw the ball a little bit,” Simmons said. “We’ve both struggled running the football. I think the team that’s able to establish the run and control the line of scrimmage will have a huge advantage Saturday.”

Simmons praised Pough for the program he has built at South Carolina State.

“He’s the Godfather,” Simmons said. “He has built a tough, physical athletic team. We watch guys like the ‘Davis Brothers’ BJ and Shaq, they will keep you up at night. We have to find a way to block (Davis), it’s a tall task, he’s the most unorthodox player I’ve ever seen.”

Simmons said he still remembers the interception Davis returned for a touchdown his freshman season.

“He missed the first half of last year’s game for some reason,” Simmons said. “Comes out after halftime and leads the team with 11 tackles.”

Simmons said he knows it will be a good crowd Saturday as SC State plays its first home game since winning the Celebration Bowl last season. He also knows that Rattler fans are good about going on the road.

“I expect to see a lot of Navy and Maroon Saturday, but don’t be surprised when there’s some Orange and Green in the stands as well,” Simmons said.

The Touchdown Club also recognized its Players for the Week sponsored by The Works. Calhoun Academy’s Will Andrews was the Offensive Player of the Week and Orangeburg Prep’s Latron Moorer was the Defensive Player of the Week from two weeks ago.

This past week’s honorees were Bethune-Bowman’s Jailen Avinger (offense) and Denmark-Olar’s Brushaurd Young (defense).