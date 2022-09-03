OP rally falls short against Northside Christian

The Orangeburg Prep Indians fell to Northside Christian Crusaders 41-36 Friday night in Orangeburg.

The game went back and forth for both teams in the Indians conference opener. The Crusaders went into the half with a 21-7 lead.

The two teams traded touchdowns as Orangeburg Prep responded with big plays in the second half. One of the big plays of the game being a fourth down stop in the fourth quarter score, 34-29.

On the ensuing possession, the Indians gave up a pick six with a minute and a half left to make it 41-29. The Indians finished the game off with a late touchdown in the last seconds.

Indians head coach Andy Palmer said he wants to focus on improvement from his team as a whole.

“I think we got a lot that we need to get better at and coach Palmer needs to make sure he coaches to the best of their abilities and get them in the right place,” Palmer said.

Orangeburg Prep quarterback Luis Fernandez led the Indians with 333 yards and four total touchdowns.

“I thought we executed relatively well. But you know, anytime you have punts and things like that, that means something broke down,” Palmer said.

The Crusaders offense rushed for four touchdowns in the victory.

“Everything that happens within this program is my responsibility. I promise our community that we're going to try to get them to the right place and get them better every day,” Palmer said.

“We’re going to go watch film. And we're going to try to get better at every position out there on the field, including the head coach position, and we're going to try to see if we can execute in a better fashion than what we've been doing,” Palmer said

Jody Gilliam, T. Riley, Jay Plummer and Austin Hall each had touchdowns for Orangeburg Prep. Hall led the Indians with 77 receiving yards.

Orangeburg Prep travels to play Florence Christian Academy.