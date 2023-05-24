ACC

ACC backs plan to offer

increased payouts to schools

for postseason success

The Atlantic Coast Conference is moving forward allowing schools to earn more money generated from their own postseason performances. That move comes as the league tries to find ways to close a growing financial gap with two power-conference peers. The ACC announced Wednesday that its board of directors have endorsed a “success incentive initiative” for the 2024-25 season. Details are being finalized. The league has long distributed revenue evenly among its membership. TV money will remain equally distributed. The change would affect money coming from revenue-generating postseason events like the College Football Playoff and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

NBA

Celtics cling to hope

as East finals shift back to Boston

BOSTON — The Celtics finally found cohesion between their defense and offense in their Game 4 win, capitalizing off 16 Heat turnovers and finding their 3-point shot. Now down 3-1, the question is whether Boston can carry that energy home, a place where it is just 4-5 this postseason to keep alive its hopes of extending the series. At the very least the Celtics’ win made their hopes of becoming the first NBA team in 151 tries to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series shift from insurmountable back to possible heading into Game 5 Thursday.

GOLF

Leonard set for Senior PGA

FRISCO, Texas — Justin Leonard is seeking his first PGA Tour Champions victory close to his old Texas home in the Senior PGA Championship. The tournament marks the debut of the signature course for the new headquarters of the PGA of America in Frisco. The suburb is about 30 miles north of Dallas. Leonard grew up in Dallas before moving to Colorado and then Florida. Ryder Cup veteran Darren Clarke sees that major international event coming to the PGA Frisco's Ranch Fields East course. The course is set to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034.

NASCAR

Alex Bowman cleared to return to NASCAR

Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to racing this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after missing four events with a fractured vertebra. Bowman was injured April 25 while competing in a sprint car race in Kyle Larson’s new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa. He was NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader at the time and has dropped to 17th in the standings. NASCAR has granted Bowman a waiver to participate in the playoffs should he qualify. He is five points out of the final qualifying position with 13 races remaining in the regular season.