ON THE SIDELINES

COLLEGE

SC State game postponed

SC State’s women’s game against Coppin State Saturday has been postponed due to COVID. The men's game will be at 4 p.m. The Lady Bulldogs will face Morgan State Monday.

NFL

Hamlin breathing on his own

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — "larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

What sent everyone's emotions over the top was hearing Hamlin, his mouth and throat still raw shortly after having a breathing tube removed, softly say: " Love you, boys."

"Amazing. Touching. To see Damar, number one, through my own eyes, I know it's something I've been looking forward to, kind of needing to see," McDermott said. "And to see the players' reaction. They stood up right away and clapped for him and yelled some things at him. It was a pretty cool exchange."

Four days since his heart stopped after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a game, the 24-year-old Hamlin, from his hospital room in Cincinnati, and the Bills enjoyed a moment of jubilation in celebrating the next step in what his doctors have termed a remarkable recovery.

Bills-Bengals cancellation and playoffs

The NFL’s decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game has major playoff implications for several teams. Team owners voted on Friday in favor of changing the rules for the postseason to accommodate the cancellation.

The changes were recommended by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the competition committee Thursday night.

The Bills-Bengals game was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin had his breathing tube removed by Friday morning.

Browns done with Clowney

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday and will not practice after he made critical comments about the team.

The Browns will play their season finale Sunday in Pittsburgh, and Clowney will not make the trip. Coach Kevin Stefanski said ‘nothing comes above the team.’ Clowney is in his second season with the Browns.

He said in an interview Thursday with cleveland.com that he didn’t feel appreciated and was “95% sure” he wasn’t coming back for a third season. Clowney also said the Browns are giving Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett preferential treatment and were focused only on getting him to the Hall of Fame.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Carolina’s Burch transferring

South Carolina EDGE Jordan Burch is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz as reported by GamecockCentral.com.

Burch is a former five-star recruit who had 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2022. He played high school football in Columbia at Hammond. He was the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.