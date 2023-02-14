COLLEGE BASKETBALL

New Mexico State coach fired

New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations within the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said "hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions."

The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.

NFL

Colts hire Eagles OC Steichen as their head coach

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach. The move ends a search that took more than a month and included more than a dozen candidates. Each of the Colts' last two full-time hires were offensive coordinators for Philadelphia Eagles teams that made the Super Bowl. Frank Reich was hired in 2018 after the Eagles won their first championship since 1960 but was fired in October as the Colts’ season started to unravel. Indy elected to hire the 37-year-old Steichen, who becomes the league's third-youngest coach.

Cardinals hire Eagles coordinator Gannon as next coach

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. Gannon replaces Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after going 4-13 in his fourth season. Gannon becomes Arizona’s fourth coach in seven years and the second Eagles coordinator to become a head coach after Shane Steichen was hired by Indianapolis. The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72

TEMPE, Ariz. — Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen and fiercest players in the 1970s, has died. He was 72. The Cardinals announced Dobler died Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. No cause of death was given. Dobler played left guard on an offensive line that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf for a St. Louis team that became known as the “Cardiac Cardinals.” Dobler earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1975-77 while playing under Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. He played for the Cardinals from 1972-77 before moving on to play two seasons with New Orleans and Buffalo

NASCAR

Stewart to run full season in NHRA

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will run a Top Alcohol Dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1. He turns 52 in May. Stewart made his NHRA debut in a Top Alcohol Dragster last October at the Nevada Nationals, where he advanced to the finals and finished second.