ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Jason Garrett will be analyst for NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will be an analyst on NBC’s “Football Night in America” pregame show this upcoming season. The network made the announcement on Tuesday. Garrett is replacing Drew Brees, who decided not to return for a second year.

Watson denies claims again

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson says he's determined to keep fighting to clear his name and insists he never committed sexual misconduct. He stood by previous comments proclaiming his innocence. Watson is facing civil lawsuits from 24 massage therapists in Texas accusing him of sexual assault and harassment. But Watson says he never assaulted, harassed or disrespected anyone. Watson was speaking publicly for the first time since March 25, a week after the Browns signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract despite his complex legal situation. Since then, his legal entanglements have grown with two more women filing lawsuits.

TENNIS

US Open to let Russian tennis players in

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. That war prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes. U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr tells The Associated Press that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.” Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag. The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29.

Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon

Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon this year. The All England Club has announced that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Williams has not competed anywhere since getting injured during the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list released by the grass-court Grand Slam tournament earlier this month. But Williams was among six women given a spot in the singles draw via wild cards. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament begins June 27.

WNBA

Griner's Russia detention extended again

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time, Russian state-run media has reported. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated. The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage.

BASEBALL

Golden Tate signs with summer baseball team

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver is giving baseball another shot. Tate has signed to play for the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, a summer league for college players. Tate played in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He last played in the NFL in 2020. The 33-year-old played two seasons of college baseball at Notre Dame as an outfielder. He was also twice drafted in the Major League Baseball amateur draft in 2007 and 2010.

