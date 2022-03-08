ON THE SIDELINES

Russell Wilson headed to Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have finally landed a worthy successor to Peyton Manning.

Six years and a day after Manning retired, Broncos general manager George Paton agreed to send a massive haul of players and draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can't become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

The teams cannot comment on the deal until then, but the Broncos cleverly tweeted a clip of Tom Hanks' character in "Cast Away" drawing a face on the volleyball he named "Wilson."

About an hour later, the Seahawks tweeted another clip from that movie in which Hanks' scraggly, skinny character loses the volleyball at sea and hollers, " Wilson, where are you? Wilson! Wilson! "

Denver was seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed Tuesday to stay in Green Bay, presumably as the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos' first-round draft pick in 2019.

Rodgers says he will remain with Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.

Rodgers sent out a tweet Tuesday afternoon confirming his return.

"YES, I will be playing with the Packers next year," Rodgers said. "However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract 'I signed.' I'm very excited to be back."

NFL salary cap increases to $208.2M

The NFL's salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million, a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years.

The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season.

Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million.

Quarterbacks, of course, will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million. The 32 teams had until 4 p.m. (ET) Tuesday to apply franchise tags, and some clubs already had done so. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach a long-term contract with a team is July 15.

Free agency officially begins Wednesday, March 16, though teams can negotiate with player representatives beginning Monday.

