ON THE SIDELINES

NFL

Colts owner Irsay says there's 'merit to remove' Snyder

NEW YORK — Colts owner Jim Irsay says there’s “merit to remove” Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders. Irsay is the first NFL owner to publicly state that his controversial counterpart should go. Snyder’s status has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. The league has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, a probe conducted by attorney Mary Jo White that is ongoing. Removing Snyder would be unprecedented and requires 24 votes from the other owners.

Goodell: Watson meeting settlement requirements

CLEVELAND — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the requirements of his settlement with the league to this point after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. In August, Watson agreed to pay a $5 million fine and undergo mandatory counseling and treatment before he could apply for reinstatement. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to Cleveland’s facility last week, but can’t practice until Nov. 14. At the owners’ meetings, Goodell said he was satisfied Watson was abiding by the agreement and the league is monitoring his situation after a new civil lawsuit was filed against the QB last week.