Willis Reed, leader on Knicks' 2 title teams, dies at 80

NEW YORK — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.

“Willis Reed was the ultimate team player and consummate leader. My earliest and fondest memories of NBA basketball are of watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that defined the New York Knicks’ championship teams in the early 1970s," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports.”

MLB

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rick Pitino accepts job at St. John's

NEW YORK — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference. St. John’s has hired the Hall of Fame coach to boost a storied program that's been mired in mediocrity. The school posted the announcement on Twitter. Following a successful run at nearby mid-major Iona, the 70-year-old Pitino was plucked away to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired March 10 after four seasons in charge of the Red Storm without making the NCAA Tournament.

Anderson leaving FDU to replace Pitino

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella Fairleigh Dickinson after one fairy-tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona. Iona athletic director Matt Glovaski announced the hiring of Anderson a day after Pitino left to take the job at St. John’s. Anderson led the No. 16 seed Knights to a win over No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Georgetown hires Cooley

WASHINGTON — Ed Cooley is the new men’s basketball coach at Georgetown. He has been hired away from Big East rival Providence in the hopes of rebuilding a once-proud program that dropped to new lows under former star player Patrick Ewing. Cooley leaves Providence with a 242-153 record after 12 years that included seven appearances and a total of just three wins at March Madness.

Davis ends chase for Maravich's record

Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of the “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record. The Detroit Mercy guard finished four points shy of surpassing Maravich earlier this month in a loss during the Horizon League Tournament. Davis says he's upset about missing out on the postseason, adding he was cheated out of an opportunity no one can give him back.

NFL

Panthers retooled offense designed to help No. 1 pick win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers aren’t making any secrets about their plans to select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, even if they aren’t saying which one. So, this offseason has been about putting the right pieces around him to help him win right away. The Panthers have added running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Adam Thielen, tight end Hayden Hurst and backup. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis are the four QBs the Panthers are considering with the No. 1 overall pick.

Source: Magic Johnson joins bid for Commanders

WASHINGTON — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris' bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders. Johnson is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks. Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall.

TENNIS

Alcaraz at No. 1; Nadal out of top 10

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, replacing Novak Djokovic. Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 on Monday for the first time in 18 years. Alcaraz rose one spot a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13.