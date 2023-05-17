BASKETBALL

Beal, Henderson waived by WNBA teams

Two former South Carolina women’s basketball stars have been waived days before the start of the 2023 WNBA season on Friday, according to Yahool!News.

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Tuesday that they’d waived former Gamecocks guard Brea Beal, who they’d picked No. 24 overall in the second round of last month’s WNBA Draft.

And the Indiana Fever have waived former Gamecocks guard Destanni Henderson, their 2022 second-round pick, according to the league’s transactions page.

Both players were waived amid preseason cuts for the WNBA’s 12 teams, who can only carry 12 players apiece on their regular-season rosters.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley took to Twitter to offer encouragement to both players Tuesday, tagging both players and telling them “you know you both belong. Let’s keep getting in the lab and work. I know your representatives are working to get you on another team’s roster. Heads high champs! Love you!!!! @GamecockWBB for life!”

Spurs get No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is set to follow in the footsteps of David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and the San Antonio Spurs are ready to welcome the French phenom.

The Spurs hit the lottery jackpot on Tuesday, landing the No. 1 pick and the right to draft one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history.

Not since LeBron James made the jump from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, to the NBA two decades ago has a player come with this much fanfare. At 7-foot-3 and with the ability to shoot like a wing player and pass like a point guard, the 19-year-old Wembanyama is expected to make an immediate impact.

Charlotte will pick second, Portland moved up to third, and Houston fell to fourth.

Detroit had the worst record in the NBA and was one of the three teams with the best odds of winning. The Pistons wound up falling all the way to fifth, the worst of their possible outcomes.

The rest of the lottery order: Orlando will pick sixth, Indiana seventh, Washington eighth, Utah ninth, Dallas 10th, Orlando (from Chicago as part of an earlier trade) in 11th, Oklahoma City 12th, Toronto 13th, and New Orleans 14th.

Nuggets top Lakers

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic's powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night.

The Nuggets led by as many as 21 points before the Lakers made a late push before falling short of winning an opener on the road for the third time in these playoffs. Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers and LeBron James came up one assist shy of a triple double to go with his 26 points and 12 rebounds.

GOLF

Last LPGA founder dies

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Marlene Hagge-Vossler, a Hall of Fame player and the last surviving founder of the LPGA Tour, died Tuesday morning, her family said. She was 89.

Hagge-Vossler won 26 times on the LPGA Tour, including the 1952 LPGA Championship, and she was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2002.

She was 15-year-old Marlene Bauer when she joined 12 other women — including her older sister, Alice Bauer — in signing incorporation papers in 1950 for the fledgling LPGA Tour.

McIlroy tones down LIV criticism

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is toning down his anti-LIV Golf rhetoric ahead of the PGA Championship.

The four-time major winner says he is making a conscious effort not talk so much about the Saudi-funded tour. McIlroy declined to get into specifics about the decision but he was among several players who have moved on from the heated debate surrounding the tour's debut in 2022.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm says he has never had any “negative” feelings toward LIV players and that he still seeks out a chance to practice with them when given the opportunity.