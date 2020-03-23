Olympics sure to happen -- but in 2021, not 2020

The IOC holds most of the cards in any rescheduling, spelled out in a Host City Contract signed in 2013 between the IOC, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the city of Tokyo.

Japan is officially spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, but a national audit put the figure at more than twice that much. The bill is sure to increase with any postponement, and the vast majority of the spending if from the public treasury.

The IOC has a reserve fund of about $2 billion to tide itself over, and also has insurance against postponement or cancellation.

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the organizing committee, said he talked with Bach by teleconference about the delay and was joined by CEO Toshiro Muto.

"Honestly speaking, four weeks is quite a short time to consider all the necessary elements." Mori said at a Monday news conference. "It requires a tremendous amount of time and we have to hurry to go through this."

Both were asked about added cost, and who would pay. And both shied away from a direct response.