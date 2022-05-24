O-W's Simpson loses interim tag, named AD

It was announced in July of last year that Cedrick Simpson would take on the Orangeburg-Wilkinson athletic director position on an interim basis.

After nearly nine months on the job, the interim tag has been removed, and Simpson will stay on as permanent AD going into the next school year.

“Interim was just a word to me,” Simpson said Tuesday. “From the start, I wanted to do this job to the best of my ability, and have our programs at the highest level. It’s not about me, it’s about the kids.”

Simpson’s tenure got off to a rough start as he and others on staff negotiated a school shooting days before the Bruins first home football game.

“The thing I learned early on is, it’s all about safety,” Simpson said. “I want our parents, players, officials, opponents and others to feel safe from the minute they step on our campus until the time they leave. I received some great guidance to help me through that time.”

He’s also trying to learn how to make everyone happy.

“We want to try and treat everyone the same whether it’s one of our football players, or tennis players of golfers,” Simpson said. “One of the toughest parts is trying to stay organized and make sure everyone is satisfied.”

The Bruins have found success this season as the football and volleyball teams both earned spots in the postseason while the men’s and women’s basketball teams each won region championships. O-W’s men’s team advanced to play in the Class 3A state basketball championship for the first time in 40 years.

“This job means a lot to be because I wanted to be a Bruin,” Simpson said. “I want the younger kids to look up to our athletes and want to emulate what they do on the field and on the court.”

Simpson said he will be making an effort to get O-W’s top athletes into the elementary and middle schools in hopes of sparking a love for what it means to be a Bruin.

“We want to have that participation at the younger levels,” Simpson said. “With the addition of JV softball and the return of JV baseball, we want to have those participation numbers increase. That’s the way you get better.”

He praised O-W head volleyball coach Denolis Wright for her consistently successful program.

“(Coach) Wright has a B-Team, junior varsity and varsity,” Simpson said. “She starts working with the kids when they are young preparing them for highest level. It’s a recipe that works, and we all need to start using it.”

Simpson recently hired former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout out Chris Carter to take over the football program.

“I love O-W,” Simpson said. “I have dreamed about this job for a while. I want to bring back the Bruin pride that I once had and I think the hiring of (coach) Carter will go a long way toward that.”

