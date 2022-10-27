O-W's Johnson to be honored for 30 years of service

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Willie Johnson will be recognized Friday for 30 years of service as an announcer for Bruin athletics.

Johnson said it began as a way to give something back to O-W.

Johnson started as a radio broadcaster for WSSB-FM, where he continues to work. He remembers the challenges of making the transition from radio to announcing.

"It's tough when a radio broadcaster is a PA announcer because you’re not able to say some silly things," Johnson said. "You have to be careful what you say because people are listening, and you don't want to say something that rubs the opposing team or the home team the wrong way. You don't want to say something that rubs the fans the wrong way," Johnson said.

He attributes a lot of his abilities on the mic to his mom. He said growing up with her as an English teacher helped him a lot in proper pronunciation, along with his five other siblings.

"Let me tell you, my mother was a very tough. She often made sure that I learned how to speak properly and how to say the things that are right," Johnson said. "From there, it's all been worth it."

Thirty years into it, he has gained some fond memories while announcing for Bruins sports. Those being championship teams and big moments that evoked emotions from Johnson.

"One of my memorable moments involves the legendary Woodrow Danztler," Johnson said. "I remember when Orangeburg-Wilkinson faced Lancaster High School in the playoffs. He rolled out to the left and found a receiver open to the left side of the end zone and they scored a touchdown. I was like, ‘wow, we did it, we on to the next round," Johnson said.

“We won the region title earlier that year, and when I announced them as champions, the crowd roared and I was wiping tears from my eyes,” Johnson said.

One of his other favorite moments was when the Bruinettes women’s basketball teams of the early 2000s had their success.

"It's hard to believe I got to see those 2000 Bruinettes win a title," Johnson said. "In 2002, the Bruinettes were undefeated and went on to win the state championship. These ladies were incredible,” Johnson said.

Johnson has no plans of slowing down or stopping. He wants to keep announcing as long as he can.

"When you start a party, keep the party going until you can't do it anymore," Johnson said. "Keep in prayer, keep in good health, do what's right for your body, do what's right so that you can be around for another 30 years," Johnson said.

Johnson is to be recognized for his achievements during O-W’s game against Swansea Friday night.