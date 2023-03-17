FLORENCE -- Francis Marion University men’s basketball head coach Jake Zehnder has announced the signing of 6-2, 175-pound, point guard Horaces Jacques (pronounced HORACE JAKES) of Orangeburg to a national letter of intent as part of his 2023 recruiting class.

Jacques will enroll during the 2023 fall semester and play for the Patriots in 2023-24.

Jacques is a senior at Orangeburg High School for Health Professions and he played for Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and coach Willie Thomas. As a senior, he averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.5 assists per game as the Bruins advanced to the Class AAA Lower State title game.

A three-time All-Region selection, including earning Region Player of the Year honors as a senior, he finished his prep career with 1,137 points and 208 assists. As a senior, he garnered All-State accolades, was named a Top-5 3A Player, and was selected to the NC vs SC All-Star Game.

He is a product of the Upward Stars AAU program.

“Horaces is a winner and we are so fortunate that he has decided to be a Patriot,” Zehnder said. “He is a gritty guard, a big physical point guard, and a blue collar-type player that does whatever it takes to win, whether as a scorer or facilitator. At the defense end, the best way to describe him is a pest.”

Francis Marion finished this past season with a 14-14 record and placed seventh in the final Conference Carolinas standings.

Zehnder previously announced the addition of 6-4 forward Hudson Spivey of Mullins; 6-5 forward Jose “JJ” Figueroa of Lexington and 6-6 forward Niko Noumeros of Santa Fe College in Florida to the Patriot program for the 2023-24 season.

Jacques has been invited to play for the South Carolina boys team in the Carolinas Classic scheduled for Saturday, March 25, in North Carolina. The event features the top players from North and South Carolina.