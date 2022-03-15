O-W coach to be inducted into hall of fame

Current Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball coach Willie Thomas will be inducted into the SC Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Friday in Columbia.

“To be honest, it’s not something I’m going to do backflips over,” Thomas said Tuesday when asked about the recognition. “I never thought about it, accolades have never meant much to me.”

Thomas has spent nearly 30 years coaching basketball in the state of South Carolina. When hired at Orangeburg-Wilkinson in 2017, athletic director Troy Johnson said he was what the school needed.

“He knows how to work with kids, and he knows what it takes to get to that championship level,” Johnson said in 2017. “We have hired the right coach to take boys basketball to the next level.”

In five seasons, Thomas has led the Bruins to a 93-30 record, multiple region championships and an appearance in the 2022 Class AAA state championship game.

“(The Hall of Fame) is just an indication that you have done something right,” Thomas said. “It’s a collection of things that my former players and coaches have done through the years. The (players) are the ones that put things into action.”

Thomas also credits current Hunter-Kinard-Tyler head coach Jacob Smith, who he says pushed his name through the nomination process.

“This would not have happened with (Jacob Smith),” Thomas said. “I was told they were waiting for me to retire, but I may have another 15 years left. It’s always nice to get something before you retire. Jacob really went the extra mile.”

Prior to coaching the Bruins, Thomas spent time at Swansea, Lower Richland, Lake City, Bethune-Bowman and Holly Hill-Roberts. He won three championships with HH-R, and led Bethune-Bowman to two state titles. He also coached Lake City to a state championship appearance.

Joining Thomas in the SCBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2022 are Cindy Mattos-DeHart, Steve Bailey, Vanderlyn McCloud and Gene Stallard.

