O-W BASKETBALL: Bruins bonding over team camp

Orangeburg-Wilkinson boys basketball participated the University of South Carolina team camp held in Columbia June 10-11.

The Bruins fielded three teams in the event including a group of returning varsity players. O-W won the Class 3A Lower State championship last season and participated in the state championship game against Blue Ridge.

“We’re using the summer to keep focused,” O-W guard Horace Jacques said after a game against Irmo Saturday. “Last year we didn’t finish the way we wanted to, this summer we’re working on staying together as a team.”

Jacques is the leading returning scorer, averaging just over 10 points per game last season. He is also the Bruins best defenders leading the team in blocks last season and averaging nearly two steals per game.

“With the new guys coming in, we’re trying to be a family,” Jacques said. “We’re not going to take it easy (on the new guys), we want them to be at the same level we were last season.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said the camp is useful for him as a coach to get an early evaluation of his returning players and some of the younger players on the junior varsity and B-team levels.

“I encourage these guys to come to these camps to help them understand this is a chance for us as coaches to see you in live action,” Thomas said. “It also gives our players an opportunity to be scouted and evaluated by coaches at the next level.”

South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris along with a number of his assistants took in a majority of the games over the weekend.

Thomas said he expects between six and 10 core guys to return from last year’s Lower State championship team.

“The most important thing is for these guys to bond,” Thomas said. “We’re trying to get them to understand how to play together and get experience in the things we will be doing once we start next season.”

Denmark-Olar, North and Woodland also took part in the first day of the camp at South Carolina.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0