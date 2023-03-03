Medley-Bacon also contributed seven rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles (17-11, 10-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marque Maultsby was 4 of 11 shooting, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 15 points. Justin Wright recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Eagles picked up their seventh straight victory.