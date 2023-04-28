CLEMSON — Clemson’s defensive line produced a pair of picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday evening, as the Cincinnati Bengals selected defensive end Myles Murphy with the No. 28 overall selection and the New Orleans Saints added defensive tackle Bryan Bresee one pick later with the No. 29 overall selection.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he couldn't believe Myles Murphy was still on the board when his team was on the clock.

The Bengals wasted very little time turning in their first-round pick, selecting the Clemson edge rusher with the 28th selection in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

"We feel like we got a really good one that's going to add to the mix for us and really complement the guys that we have and really make that room as strong as possible," Taylor said.

Cincinnati used the first of seven total picks on the 2022 first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. Murphy compiled 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss over three seasons for the Tigers.

Saints coach Dennis Allen highlighted Bryan Bresee's perspective, personality and physical attributes when explaining why the former Clemson defensive tackle could help solidify a run defense that slid down the NFL rankings last season.

The Saints selected Bresee — who has overcome a major knee injury and lists the memory of his late younger sister as his primary source of inspiration — with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

"It says a lot about the kid to overcome a lot of the adversity he's gone through over the last 18 months," Allen said of Bresee, whose sister, Ella, died of brain cancer last fall. "He's shown a lot of fortitude."

Bresee, 21, spent draft night wearing a pink T-shirt reading, "Ella Strong," across the front.

"She'd be glowing," Bresee said while imagining how his sister, who was 15, might have reacted to his first-round selection. "She loved watching me play. She loved being around just the atmosphere of football and everyone embraced her so much at Clemson and everywhere that she was.

"My little sister has been my motivation," Bresee added. "Watching her battle every single day and always keep a smile on her face and just stay so positive through all that, it was honestly just amazing to see and makes me think whatever I'm going through was not even close to as hard as what she was battling every day."

The consecutive selections of Murphy and Bresee gave Clemson back-to-back first-round picks in a single draft for the first time in program history. The duo became the third Clemson tandem to be drafted back-to-back in any round all-time, joining Chris Clemons and Michael Hamlin in 2009 and Marcus Gilchrist and Da’Quan Bowers in 2011.

Clemson has produced at least one first-round pick in nine of the last 11 drafts. Clemson is one of only five schools with at least one first-round pick in at least nine of the last 11 drafts, alongside Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.