CLEMSON — Defensive end K.J. Henry, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and tight end Davis Allen were all selected on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday, giving Clemson six total selections over the three-day draft.

Clemson’s six selections in 2023 tied for the most in the ACC and tied for fifth among all programs.

Each of Clemson’s Day 3 selections came in the fifth round. The Washington Commanders selected Henry with the No. 137 overall pick. The Los Angeles Chargers selected McFadden with the No. 156 overall selection, and the Los Angeles Rams added Allen at pick No. 175.

Including earlier selections of defensive end Myles Murphy, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson, Clemson’s six total selections in the 2023 NFL Draft tied for its third-most since the NFL adopted the seven-round format in 1994.

Clemson was particularly prolific among its defensive front seven, as Clemson’s defensive line and linebackers accounted for each of the program’s first four picks in a draft for the first time in program history.

The six selections pushed Dabo Swinney’s career total of draft picks produced during his head coaching tenure to 77, the second-most of any coach in the country since the 2009 NFL Draft. That total includes 17 first-round picks, second-most of any active coach, and he has had at least one player drafted by 28 of the 32 active NFL franchises in that span.

Carolina's Brooks to Cowboys

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina wide receiver Jalen Brooks was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 27th pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 244th player taken overall.

Brooks, who measured in at 6-1 and 200 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Timing Day, began his career at Division II Wingate before playing his final three seasons in Columbia. He logged 58 catches for 785 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 24 games including 22 starts with the Garnet & Black.

The Harrisburg, N.C., product started all 12 regular season games in 2022, hauling in 33 passes for 504 yards, an average of 15.3 yards per catch. Following the season he was recognized with the Overcoming Adversity Award and earned the Community Service Award from the coaching staff at the Senior Banquet.

Brooks was the fifth Gamecock selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the first Gamecock wide receiver drafted since Shi Smith went to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. He was the first player selected by the Cowboys since Israel Mukuamu was taken in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He is the eighth Gamecock wide receiver taken in the last 12 NFL Drafts.

Brooks joins Cam Smith, Zacch Pickens, Darius Rush and Jovaughn Gwyn as Gamecocks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the most Carolina players selected since the 2013 NFL Draft when seven players were taken.