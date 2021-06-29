New era dawns in college sports: Some athletes are ready to cash in

All the uncertainty has been a source of worry for the Cavinders' parents, who fear an eager move by the twins could cost them eligibility.

"I know the girls keep saying, 'Oh, July 1' and they're excited, but we still are just like, 'OK, put on the brakes for a little bit until we make sure that it does get passed,'" Katie Cavinder said.

Pehlke also said he is proceeding cautiously with guidance from Ohio State and Opendorse, but expects to ramp up the business he had to shut down when he became a college athlete in 2020.

Pehlke has been a YouTuber since high school. Not only was he already monetizing his posts, but he was selling merchandise like T-shirts and Pop Sockets to his fans. Between the two, Pehlke said, the revenue could get into the "thousands" of dollars.

"But obviously with the (NIL) rules not in place, I had to turn it all down," Pehlke said. "And that was just kind of devastating to me just because you put in so much work and I'm not a guy in this industry that's just making viral videos. Like, this is going to be my life."

Knowing the rules would change, Pehlke kept pumping out content. He treats it like a job, coming third behind school and lacrosse on his list of responsibilities.