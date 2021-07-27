MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Mets get split with Braves

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days Monday night, when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader split.
Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a 2-0 win for the Braves.
Under pandemic rules, each game was shortened to seven innings.
The Mets split a doubleheader in which they scored one run for the third time in franchise history and first since July 21, 1968, when New York lost the opener to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and won the nightcap 1-0.
“Scored one run in two games and we won one,” manager Luis Rojas said. “Fundamentals executed.”
The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two. The loss in the nightcap prevented the third-place Braves (49-51), who have yet to be above .500 this year, from reaching the break-even mark for the seventh time. They are five games behind the NL East-leading Mets.
“Two well-pitched games,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “They got a big hit and we couldn’t.”
New York squandered a first-and-third, none-out opportunity in the fourth before scoring its lone run of the day in the fifth. Brandon Nimmo led off with an infield single against Luke Jackson (1-2) and scored one out later on a double to deep center field by McNeil, who was making his first start since Wednesday.
“Hit it about as far as I could,” McNeil said with a grin. “Tough ballpark to hit in, so I was just happy it got over his head and we got the run in.”
McNeil missed games Friday and Saturday against Toronto with left leg fatigue before delivering a pinch-hit, two-run double that broke a tie in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 5-4 win. Despite the sporadic playing time, he has a career-high 13-game hitting streak dating to July 7.
Trevor May (3-2), the fourth of six Mets pitchers, threw a perfect fifth.
The Braves mounted their biggest threat in the sixth against Seth Lugo, who gave up a single to Joc Pederson and walked Ozzie Albies before Freddie Freeman flied out to the wall in left field. Austin Riley then hit into a 4-6-3 double play.
Edwin Díaz struck out the side in the seventh for his 22nd save.
Mets opener Aaron Loup threw a perfect first inning.
“It’s just a big win, especially after losing the first one (and) knowing that we didn’t have a starter, that it was going to be a collective effort for everybody to get in there and shut down a good team on the other side,” Loup said.
Braves starter Bryse Wilson allowed four hits in three-plus innings.