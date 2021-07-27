MONDAY NIGHT GAME: Mets get split with Braves

NEW YORK — Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days Monday night, when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader split.

Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a 2-0 win for the Braves.

Under pandemic rules, each game was shortened to seven innings.

The Mets split a doubleheader in which they scored one run for the third time in franchise history and first since July 21, 1968, when New York lost the opener to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 and won the nightcap 1-0.

“Scored one run in two games and we won one,” manager Luis Rojas said. “Fundamentals executed.”

The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two. The loss in the nightcap prevented the third-place Braves (49-51), who have yet to be above .500 this year, from reaching the break-even mark for the seventh time. They are five games behind the NL East-leading Mets.

“Two well-pitched games,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “They got a big hit and we couldn’t.”