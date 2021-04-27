MONDAY NIGHT BRAVES GAME: Freeman 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7

ATLANTA — The Braves were eager to make up for their embarrassing performance the previous day.

They brought in a little extra help.

Call it the Power of Sage.

Atlanta scored four runs in the very first inning, Freddie Freeman added a three-run homer and Atlanta overcame a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Monday night.

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.

Looking for any edge in a superstitious sport, Dansby Swanson burned sage throughout the bowels of Truist Park before the game, hoping the herb would spark the team.

It sure seemed to work.

The Braves finished with 10 hits. Heck, Swanson even hit an opposite-field homer.

"Every bit of area I could find in this place, I went into," Swanson said. "I might have to bring some tomorrow, too."