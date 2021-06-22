MONDAY NIGHT BRAVES GAME: Braves get split with Mets

NEW YORK -- Atlanta closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the seventh inning of Monday’s second game of a doubleheader but escaped for his 14th save in a 1-0 win by the Braves over the New York Mets.

The Mets won the first game 4-2.

In the nightcap, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer, and Ian Anderson became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.

Jerad Eickhoff gave New York four scoreless innings in his first big league appearance since June 16, 2019 with Philadelphia, but Miguel Castro (2-2) allowed Acuña's leadoff shot in the fifth.

Anderson (5-3) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five. Raised in Clifton Park, the right-hander became the first native of the state to beat two New York teams in the Big Apple in a season since Philadelphia’s Jim Konstanty and Chicago’s Turk Lown both defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants in 1953.

“It's always nice to come home and pitch, and I've had some good success doing it,” Anderson said.