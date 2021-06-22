MONDAY NIGHT BRAVES GAME: Braves get split with Mets

NEW YORK -- Atlanta closer Will Smith loaded the bases in the seventh inning of Monday’s second game of a doubleheader but escaped for his 14th save in a 1-0 win by the Braves over the New York Mets.
The Mets won the first game 4-2.
In the nightcap, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 20th homer, and Ian Anderson became the first native New Yorker to beat the Mets and Yankees in New York in the same season.
Jerad Eickhoff gave New York four scoreless innings in his first big league appearance since June 16, 2019 with Philadelphia, but Miguel Castro (2-2) allowed Acuña's leadoff shot in the fifth.
Anderson (5-3) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out five. Raised in Clifton Park, the right-hander became the first native of the state to beat two New York teams in the Big Apple in a season since Philadelphia’s Jim Konstanty and Chicago’s Turk Lown both defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants in 1953.
“It's always nice to come home and pitch, and I've had some good success doing it,” Anderson said.
Smith allowed two hits and a walk with one out in the seventh. Braves third baseman Austin Riley — who made two diving stops in the opener — nearly ended the late game when he dived to catch Kevin Pillar's liner. Riley sprawled to touch third as Pete Alonso retreated to tag up. Umpires called Alonso out, but that ruling was overturned via replay review.
Brandon Drury popped up to second base for the final out.
The Mets have 13 runs in their last seven games. They threatened in the sixth but Jose Peraza and Francisco Lindor each got thrown out carelessly on the bases.
Acuña’s homer was measured at 115.7 mph. He also threw out Alonso at third base from right field in the second inning with a throw clocked at 97.3 mph.
“That throw was unbelievable,” Anderson said. “You almost come to expect it now. He can do it all. That home run was one of the most impressive I've ever seen."