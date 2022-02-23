MEAC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS, DAY 2: SC State track teams in 4th and 7th

VIRGINIA BEACH — The South Carolina State women are fourth (22 pts.) and the men seventh (13 pts.) in the team standings after Day 2 of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Both the Norfolk State men (59 pts.) and women (62 pts.) are first in the team standings. The competition concludes Wednesday.

The Lady Bulldogs have compiled 22 points after picking up nine points on Tuesday with a second-place finish in the distance medley relay, an eighth-place showing in the high jump (1.47m; 4-09.75 ft.) by Stephanie Jobe and an eighth-place finish (57.57). The distance medley team of Ashanti Meyers, Debrielle Williams, Makylah Jones and Jada Banks finished in a time of 12:36.15, the number two clocking all time at the university and just .01 off the school record.

The SC State men, with 13 overall points, added 10 on Tuesday with a second-place finish by Dexter Ratliff in the weight throw (15.76m; 51-08.50 ft.) and a seventh-place showing in the distance medley relay with a time of 11:02.02.

Coach Jerod Wims’ teams have a combined 14 competitors and two relay teams in Wednesday’s events.

