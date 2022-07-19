McElroy: Carolina could be 'scary team'

A day after SEC Network personalities heaped praise on South Carolina, it continued into day two of SEC Media Days.

When talking about underrated teams in the SEC, Greg McElroy didn’t hesitate in naming the Gamecocks as his team to watch for.

“I think there’s a lot of buzz around this program after Spencer Rattler committed on the heels of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory,” he said on SEC Network Tuesday. “That was a remarkable performance against North Carolina. You see the buzz starting now in Columbia.”

McElroy is no stranger to seeing a really good South Carolina team. He was quarterbacking Alabama in 2010 when the Gamecocks upset the top-ranked Tide.

He watched guys like Stephen Garcia, Alshon Jeffery and Marcus Lattimore offensively for the Gamecocks.

While there are still plenty of questions around the team, McElroy likes some of the skilled talent Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield have to work with.

“They have offensive playmakers. Jaheim Bell has a chance to be legit,” he said. “I think Antwane Wells, a transfer from James Madison, is going to be the real deal.

Bell caught 30 passes for almost 500 yards and five touchdowns last season, capped by a 159-yard, two-touchdown day in the bowl game.

Wells Jr. set records at James Madison. He’s the single-season record holder for receptions (83), receiving yards (1,250) and receiving touchdowns (15).

But it’s not just those two. The Gamecocks also brought in Rattler, a former Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and other impact pieces like Austin Stogner, Devonni Reed and others this offseason.

That, paired with returners like Bell, MarShawn Lloyd and others gives McElroy and others around the program high hopes for South Carolina.

The only question, though, for McElory comes defensively.

South Carolina last year was good at defending the pass but struggled some stopping the run.

If the Gamecocks can clean that up, McElroy likes where this team is heading.

“Defensively they’re great against the pass, but can they solve the problems against the run? That’s the only question I have. This is a scary team as they head into 2022.”