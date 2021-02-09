Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

Marty Schottenheimer's NFL coaching career was as remarkable as it was flummoxing.

There were 200 regular-season wins, the eighth most in NFL history. There were a mystifying number of playoff losses, some so epic they had nicknames: "The Drive" and "The Fumble."

Always there was "Martyball," the conservative, smash-mouth approach that featured a strong running game and hard-nosed defense.

Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore. He was 77. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and moved to a hospice Jan. 30.

Schottenheimer coached Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego and went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons.

"The best coach I ever had," Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said in a statement. "I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn't fully prepared to win. ... I considered him a true All-American man."

Former coach Bill Cowher remembered his former coach and mentor as an "amazing coach, teacher and leader. Marty, you say, "There's a gleam, men," there is and it was always "YOU."