SC State men’s basketball coach Erik Martin recently found his name on a shortlist of candidates to replace Bob Huggins at the University of West Virginia.

Martin spent 15 seasons in Morgantown, working as an assistant to Huggins, before being named the head coach at South Carolina State in July of last year.

In his first season, Martin dealt with a shortened timetable but still led the Bulldogs to a 5-26 record and 2-12 record in conference play. He showed little interest in making the move from Orangeburg back to West Virginia.

“I like where I’m at,” Martin said of SC State. “I feel good about the players that we’re recruiting and I have been able to make some changes to the coaching staff. I know how West Virginia works, I want to learn how South Carolina State works. I know we can be successful here, I just need to tweak some things within the program and within myself.”

Having played for Huggins at Cincinnati, Martin approached his former coach in 2003, looking for the opportunity to fill an assistant role on his staff.

“I would not be where I am now without (Huggins),” Martin said. “I originally looked to fill a spot on his staff after finishing my professional basketball career and was told no. I explained that I lacked experience and was unfamiliar with the area I would be recruiting.”

Instead, Martin accepted a job coaching junior varsity basketball at a high school in Cincinnati before taking an assistants position at a local junior college.

“I realized (Huggins) was right,” Martin said. “I learned more about myself teaching at that high school than I did about coaching.”

In 2006, Martin finally joined Huggins at Kansas State, and would follow when Huggins was named the head coach at West Virginia in 2007.

Huggins recently announced he would retire from coaching after being forced to resign from West Virginia after an alleged DUI arrest.

“I believe him to be one of the most misunderstood coaches of the last 50 years,” Martin said. “People only see what the media wants to portray, but he’s generous and has a great heart.”

After losing his mother to cancer in 2003, Huggins established the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment at the West Virginia Cancer Institute. The fund supports patient care and clinical research targeting the types of cancer common among residents of West Virginia. It was reported in 2022 the endowment had raised nearly $17 million.

In 2021, with Huggins’ help, Martin established a non-profit foundation, Helping Hand Charities WV, a mission of aiding children from single-parent homes as well as underprivileged youth. Martin said he is working to get the foundation established in South Carolina.

With the recent incidents surrounding Huggins, Martin wasn’t surprised at the retirement announcement, but said those incidents should not be how he’s remembered.

“He should be looked at as a great coach and a father figure,” Martin said. “90-percent of his former players would run through a wall for him. I hope he takes this opportunity to reflect on his career because he’s one of the best in the game.”