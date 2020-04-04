WWE not backing down from coronavirus

WWE also spread the card for the first time in WrestleMania over Saturday and Sunday to make room for roughly 16 matches and hit up fans for two times the pay-per-view price.

“We just feel like it is the right time,” WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque said. “We’re slightly different than other sports or entertainment where you have to travel massive groups of people to other cities, then take those massive groups of people and transport them to other cities.

"It’s really difficult to do, even without fans, in a safe and effective manner. For us, it was trying to continue to try and put on the product and do it as safely as possible, and we feel like we’ve been able to do that.”

Levesque said most of WrestleMania has been taped, though there are "live components” to the two-day show.

The card has been besieged by rumors of major match shake-ups, notably the apparent removal of top star Roman Reigns, who disclosed in October 2018 his leukemia had returned. Reigns was scheduled to face Bill Goldberg but declined on an Instagram video to get into details of his withdrawl.