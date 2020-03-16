What the extra year of eligibility means for Gamecocks

After all, it's not fair for a player to have to see his college career end while refreshing Twitter instead of on the field.

The Gamecocks will have the opportunity to bring everyone back and bring in a top five recruiting class on top of that.

It would set the Gamecocks up for a more success with them getting all of their injured pitchers—Dylan Harley, Wes Sweatt, Will McGregor—back fully healthy and giving guys more opportunities to get better and work out before the start of the 2021 season.

It'll present some interesting dilemmas as well. If those guys opt to come back for another year and the Gamecocks bring even 75 percent of their 21-man recruiting class, it means they'd be starting fall practice with close to 50 players on the roster, with most of those guys being on scholarship.

Baseball is only on 11.7 scholarships for 35 players — a problem in and of itself — but how do coaches balance giving guys the scholarship allotment they signed up for on their NLIs while across a now juiced-up roster?

The numbers always work out and shouldn't totally be a problem, but there are only so many innings to pitch and at-bats to take. It's hard enough getting 35 guys enough playing time, let alone 50.