WES MURPHY COLUMN: Making the second shot count

Growing up, I had the world’s greatest grandfather. My dad worked pretty much seven days a week, often until well after dark, so it was my grandfather who taught me a love of the outdoors.

We spent every Saturday from Aug. 15 until Jan. 1 on a dog drive at Ridge Hunting Club in Colleton county. Wednesday and Saturday afternoons in the spring and summer would find us at one of Doctor Wannamaker’s ponds fishing for bream and bass.

Today I have five grandkids of my own. I can’t live up to my vision of my grandfather but, one of life’s great blessings is I get to try. Two of the grandkids, McKinley and Everly, are too young to do much with yet. They are fun to play with, but they can’t walk, talk or wipe their own butts yet, so time with Papa is spent close to the house.

The middle granddaughter, Madelyn, loves dance and beauty pageants and is happy to tag along on an occasional deer hunt but isn’t quite old enough to be an active participant yet.

Chase, my 7-year-old grandson, loves anything to do with the outdoors. A few years ago, he spent a week at the beach with his other grandparents. There was a water park at the campground but he would turn down chances to go to it so he could fish in the little pond there. To say he is eaten up with it would be an understatement.

I’m retired now and belong to a hunting club 15 minutes from my house, so I get to spend almost as much time in the woods as I would like. If Chase is out of school or it’s a weekend, odds are good we are going to be doing something there.

January and February were spent learning to trap coyotes, raccoons and possums. We weren’t very successful with the coyotes, but we had fun learning a new skill together. March and April were turkey season. We didn’t succeed in getting Chase his first turkey but again we had fun.

June and July were a little fishing, a little getting deer stands set up, planting food plots and a work day or two at the club. My theory is if you are going to reap the benefits, you must be willing to put in the work. Chase enjoys the work and it’s refreshing for an old man to get to see the woods from a child’s point of view.

If I had to guess, deer season is Chase’s favorite. He shot his first deer, a doe, last season so this year his goal was to get his first buck. My club has fairly strict rules about what adults can shoot, but for kids, if it’s legal, they can shoot it. Chase shot another doe and a spike in October, so we made it a little stricter for him. He was allowed to shoot another doe if it was bigger than his first one and any buck that was bigger than a spike.

On our first trip, he missed an opportunity at a nice buck. I thought he took his time and squeezed the trigger, but when I saw dirt kick up directly behind the deer, I knew it was a clean miss. We spent a good while checking for any sign of a hit. I have heard too many horror stories of people coming back to a flock of buzzards a few days after they were so sure they had missed but never checked. Once we were sure he had missed, we left to try again another day.

After a trip to the range to make sure his rifle was on and a little confidence-building practice, we headed back to the woods.

We normally sit in a ground blind, or a big, elevated box stand, but the wind was wrong for both stands. I have a ladder stand that is advertised as a two-man stand. Truth be known it’s more like a comfortable one-man stand but it’s workable for a large man and a small kid. Once we got hooked up to our safety harnesses, we climbed up and got comfortable.

We talked about the current size restrictions Chase’s dad and myself had put on the hunt and Chase was ready to go. We pulled his unloaded gun up with a rope, practiced pointing it and squeezing the trigger a few times, loaded the gun and settled in to wait.

An hour before dark, we saw a deer slipping through the hardwood bottom. I got a good enough look as it passed through one opening to see it was a buck. When it stopped in another opening, we could both see it was a cow horn, so we eased the rifle up to the shooting rail and Chase got ready.

The young buck stopped at our corn pile and Chase squeezed off a shot. Once again, I thought he took his time and gently squeezed the trigger, but the deer showed no sign of a hit and started trotting off. I’ve seen deer get confused by the sound of the shot echoing off of the woods behind them before and this one seemed like it didn’t know where the sound of danger was coming from.

I quickly helped Chase jack another shell into the chamber and whispered for him to get ready. The deer walked into another opening and I “Macked” at him to get him to stop. It worked for once and Chase pulled the trigger for the second time, this time with much better results.

We could see the deer running off through the hardwoods, but he was getting slower and slower with every leap. Forty yards later, he stopped, stood there for a few seconds, and fell over.

We took our time unloading the rifle and climbing down from the tree. We knew where the deer was, but Chase wanted to track it from the original shot for practice. There was no sign of a hit at the corn pile, but the tracking job was easy from the second shot. Sure enough, 40 yards later, there was his second buck, a beautiful cow horn.

If he keeps this up, I guess we can expect a three-point next.