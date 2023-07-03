When a turkey hunter shoots all four sub-species found in the United States, it is called a Grand Slam. I never set out to do so, but 10 or 12 years ago my buddy, Rob Cotterman, and I realized we both needed a Florida Osceola to finish out our personal slams.

We booked a trip with a reputable guide, and both of us finished our slams the first morning of the hunt. Honestly though, I didn’t feel like I had accomplished anything. The guide did all the work. I only pulled the trigger. Don’t get me wrong, he did a heck of a job, but I didn’t feel like I had done anything to contribute to the hunt. So, I decided to make it a goal to get an Osceola on my own.

Over the next 10 years, I made four trips to Florida to hunt public land, and although I had a couple of close calls, I couldn’t seal the deal. I had a great time and made a couple of new friends, but the turkeys just wouldn’t cooperate.

In 2021, Rob and I got the chance to spend 10 days in the Midwest where both of us shot a Rio Grande sub-species of turkey. It was completely do it yourself on public land, with no guides.

In 2022, I finally managed to connect on a Florida Osceola. Once again it was on public land with no guide. I was sitting around the camp reliving the hunt in my minds eye when it dawned on me that I was a Merriam’s turkey short of having done a Grand Slam of DIY public land turkeys as I have killed several of the Eastern sub-species on public property here in South Carolina.

Last year Rob and I had to cancel our trip out West at the very last minute, so my goal had to wait. I was able to hunt a bunch here in South Carolina, but out of state I had to wait until this year.

My son, Wesley, and I started turkey season the first week of March in Florida. I had the privilege of being there when he shot his first Osceola, and we got to watch a Florida panther walking along an access road on our last morning there.

Turkey season here in SC was both exciting and frustrating with one bird in particular beating me up morning after morning. My wife reminded me that I tell her all the time, it’s the tough ones I really appreciate. But, as I told her, that’s after you shoot them — while it’s going on, it’s frustrating. Anyway, after eight mornings in a row I finally got him in range, and then it was time to head out West.

While researching our hunt, Rob and I found a place where we could turkey hunt in the mornings and bear hunt in the afternoons. I had never really thought about trying to shoot a bear, but it seemed like a great way to celebrate retiring. So, after checking references, we signed up to give it a try.

There were four dedicated turkey hunters and one gentleman in camp who were there purely for a bear, and all four turkey hunters shot a bird the first morning. Rob actually shot his after the morning hunt while the rest of us were eating breakfast back at camp. Bobbie, the lady cooking for us, mentioned she had heard a bird that morning and suggested Rob go give it a try. It took him a couple of hours, but he convinced two gobblers to fly from the adjacent mountain to the one he was sitting on.

The property we were hunting on had a one-bird limit but there was public land within easy driving distance, and I realized here was a chance to finish my goal. The next morning Rob and I made the hour-and-a-half drive back through the mountains to the nearest small town and acquired a second tag.

I overslept the next morning, so I decided to hang around camp, drink coffee, listen to the birds gobbling and watch the elk crossing the pasture in front. I was thinking about heading to the woods when Rob arrived back at camp with his second bird. He didn’t call this one from the next mountain over, but it certainly motivated me to get off my butt and go hunting.

I made the short ride to the public land and started walking down a logging road. I soon found a comfortable tree next to a three-acre opening full of turkey, deer and elk tracks. I had a warm breakfast sandwich that Bobbie had been kind enough to make me and a thermos full of coffee, so I figured this was as good a place to try as any other. I couldn’t see him, but there was a Ruffed Grouse behind me, so I sat there eating a sausage-and-egg sandwich, drinking hot coffee, and listening to the grouse drumming. I didn’t shoot a turkey that morning, but it was still one of those mornings I’ll never forget. I did hear a couple of turkeys gobbling a little later so even though I couldn’t do anything with them then, I had an idea about where to be the next morning.

Daylight comes mighty early out West so I was up at 4 a.m. the next morning. Everybody else in camp had their two turkeys, so I had the kitchen and the woods to myself. A quick cup of coffee and then it was time to go.

As I was walking to the spot I wanted to be, turkeys started gobbling in three different directions. I quickly made it to my tree and waited until they gobbled again. A few hens started lightly calling between me and the birds directly to my right — two birds gobbled back. A jake did that little half gobble that they do, and then a bird gobbled directly behind me. I figured there was a good chance that at least one of them would want to come strut in the pasture I was watching so I stayed right where I was and started imitating the hens.

Thirty minutes later, two more birds started gobbling to my left. There were now three birds gobbling to my right, and the one behind me had shut up. Ten minutes of excited calling on my end and everybody got quiet. I was sure at least one of them was on the way so I quit calling and started waiting.

Thirty minutes later, not a peep, so I yelped on a trumpet call followed by some excited yelps with a diaphragm. The birds on my right and my left gobbled close enough that I couldn’t believe that I couldn’t see them. They gobbled at every sound I made and seemed to be coming closer when I heard hens coming from behind me. I could only watch as two hens walked directly to the gobblers on my right and off they went — gobbling and yelping out of earshot. No big deal, I figured now I could concentrate on the two gobblers to my left.

Ten minutes later, there came three more hens from behind me. One stood 15 yards in front of me and yelped, cut and chackled while I imitated everything she did. Those two gobblers answered every noise I made but would not leave the woods to come out into the pasture. Eventually the old boss hen and her girlfriends all left to join the gobblers just over the crest of the hill.

My usual theory is to not do anything to scare birds off, or mess up my chances for the next day — but this was the last day of our hunt. So, I made the command decision to go for broke and try to move closer. I could still hear occasional light yelps, so I was pretty sure the gobblers were right over the hill.

I eased across the pasture then crawled on my hands and knees to the top of the hill. I could catch little glimpses of one of the hens as she wandered back and forth across an open area in the woods — about 75 yards away. I crouched down on my belly and crawled up to a large fir tree, using it as cover to stand up to get a better look. I spotted one of the gobblers in full strut, in about the same place as the hen. I would yelp, he would drop out of strut, look towards me and then the hen would move a little farther away and he would start strutting behind her. We did this several times and I was pretty sure I was about to lose this battle. I believe that I sound fairly decent with a turkey call, but it’s hard to compete with a real live hen.

I could see a large fir tree lying parallel to the ground with about a two-foot gap between it and the ground. The hen and gobbler soon went behind it, so I started crawling again. I figured if I could make it to the tree, I would maybe have a chance to get him to come close enough to shoot. I was about halfway there when I glanced down at my gun and realized I had dipped it in in the shallow creek I had to crawl across. There was water dripping off of every part of it, including my red dot scope. I eased it up to look and sure enough the scope was covered in water. I could see four red dots where there was supposed to be one — and all four of them were blurry.

I was wearing a sweater and a thick coat as it was 39 degrees and there was still snow on the ground, so I started digging through layers of clothes trying to get to a tee shirt to dry my scope off with. I wasn’t in full panic mode yet, but it was getting close when I heard a sharp CUTT CUTT and the bird in front of me gobbled in answer. Dang if there wasn’t a gobbler standing 15 yards away heading towards the bird I was trying to shoot.

He walked behind some brush, heading towards my bird, so I kept digging for dry clothing. I finally managed to get my scope dry and started crawling again. I hadn’t gone ten feet when the second gobbler apparently mistook the sound of my crunching leaves for a hen walking and turned around and walked right back to me. One of my favorite sayings is, "a bird in hand is better than a gobbling bird in the bushes," so I shot him.

The other turkey gobbled at my shot, so I stood up and there he was, just on the other side of the log. I only had one tag, so he was admired until he finally realized something was wrong and he and the hens all flew off.

It might not have been textbook, picture perfect, but as I sat on that log admiring the white tail feathers on that Merriam turkey, all I could say was, “Thank you, Lord, it’s been a heck of a journey."