Week 1 shows SEC has QBs to watch

Florida coach Dan Mullen said the big offense in many SEC games was the result of the coronavirus pandemic that wiped out spring practice for most teams.

“Normally at the beginning of the season, everybody is like, ‘OK the defenses are great and the offenses are going to take a little time to catch up,’” Mullen said Monday. “I think now that you have eliminated spring ball, when you eliminate the amount of tackling that you have done at this time, you expand this long training camp with the limitations that we had in it. I think it’s an advantage for the offense really, so this is what you are seeing.”

The biggest advantage came through the air.

While 11 SEC quarterbacks threw for at least 200 yards, there was only one 100-yard rusher in the league. Freshman Isaiah Spiller ran for 117 yards as No. 13 Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt.

Expect bigger games as running backs solidify lead roles. Georgia's Zamir White ran for 71 yards at Arkansas as the Bulldogs' replacement for D'Andre Swift, and White will be a key player as No. 4 Georgia plays No. 7 Auburn on Saturday.

Costello and Trask were not the league's only first-week surprises.