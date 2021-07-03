WATCH NOW: Orangeburg welcoming Dixie Youth state tournaments

The $20 million facility -- complete with baseball and softball fields, walking and biking trails, green space, concession stands and covered pavilions -- will be home to the week-long tournament. The complex was selected as the host site through a statewide bidding process.

“It is with great pride that the City of Orangeburg has been selected to host the state tournament. Our recreation staff and volunteers have spent several months planning what will prove to be an exciting week of baseball,” Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Director Shaniqua Simmons said.

“For some visitors, it will be their first time in the Garden City, and for others, it will display the growth and productivity the city has had in recent years,” Taylor said.

Prior to tournament play, teams will report to the City Gym, located at 410 Broughton St, for the opening ceremony on July 9.

The ceremony will consist of team introductions, fellowship and a keynote speech from Claflin University head baseball coach James Randall. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The games will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10, and conclude Wednesday, July 14.

A total of 24 teams, district champions from across the state, will be competing in the double-elimination tournament.